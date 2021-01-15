Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.00% from the company’s current price.

EVBG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $143.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.01. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $85.31 and a twelve month high of $165.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 5,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $591,536.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,507.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $113,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares in the company, valued at $406,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,022. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 205.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the second quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 6.2% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 339,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

