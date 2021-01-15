Everex (EVX) Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Everex has a total market capitalization of $7.49 million and approximately $397,855.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everex has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One Everex token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000894 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00058000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.12 or 0.00452785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,499.74 or 0.04063230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00016428 BTC.

About Everex

EVX is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

