Everex (EVX) Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Everex has a total market capitalization of $7.49 million and approximately $397,855.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everex has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One Everex token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000894 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00058000 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.12 or 0.00452785 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005462 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00041474 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,499.74 or 0.04063230 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013053 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.
- INO COIN (INO) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00016428 BTC.
About Everex
Everex Token Trading
Everex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.