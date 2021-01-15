Everipedia Trading Down 9.4% This Week (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Everipedia has a total market cap of $36.06 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00039359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00111776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00063315 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00243495 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00059080 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,016,186,528 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,950,074,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars.

