EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.89. EVI Industries shares last traded at $33.69, with a volume of 7,832 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $445.01 million, a P/E ratio of 673.93 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.88 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.82%.

In other EVI Industries news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $47,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $128,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in EVI Industries by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of EVI Industries by 32.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of EVI Industries by 159.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EVI Industries by 9.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of EVI Industries by 57.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.