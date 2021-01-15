Exchange Bankshares (OTCMKTS:EXCH) Shares Up 11.1%

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH) shares shot up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53.

Exchange Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXCH)

Exchange Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Exchange Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal, mortgage, commercial, and home equity loans, as well as investment services.

