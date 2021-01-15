Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC) Shares Down 0.5%

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.11 and last traded at $25.48. 266,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 318% from the average daily volume of 63,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

About Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC)

Executive Network Partnering Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

