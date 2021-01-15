Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will post sales of $8.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.44 billion. Exelon reported sales of $8.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $31.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.23 billion to $33.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.41 billion to $33.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.58 on Friday. Exelon has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 88.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

