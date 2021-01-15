Expanse Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $793,198.25 and approximately $4,169.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,281.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,166.91 or 0.03216286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.72 or 0.00393371 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.34 or 0.01323931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.06 or 0.00565183 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.67 or 0.00431809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.36 or 0.00287652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00020822 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

