Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $175.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXPE. Mizuho increased their price target on Expedia Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.69.

Shares of EXPE opened at $144.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $147.55.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,591 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 802.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

