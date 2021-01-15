Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.0% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.7% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $212.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

