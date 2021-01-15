Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.2% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,432,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 113,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $69.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $212.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.