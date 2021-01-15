Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,969 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 6.4% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 36,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.90. 600,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,005,988. The company has a market cap of $202.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $69.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

