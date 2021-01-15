Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Decreased by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 17,610 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 4.1% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $42,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Facebook by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Facebook by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Facebook by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Facebook by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 776,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $203,379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $804,878.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,197,407 shares of company stock worth $327,182,808 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.59.

NASDAQ FB traded up $6.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.72. 990,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,070,975. The firm has a market cap of $716.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.14. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

