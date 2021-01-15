Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Decreased by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 17,610 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 4.1% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $42,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $6.08 on Friday, hitting $251.72. 990,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,070,975. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.14. The stock has a market cap of $716.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.59.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,304 shares in the company, valued at $343,030.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,197,407 shares of company stock worth $327,182,808. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

