Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $325.00 at Moffett Nathanson

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FB. Cowen increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.59.

Facebook stock traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.73. 953,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,070,975. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,197,407 shares of company stock valued at $327,182,808. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in Facebook by 37.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 93,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,257,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 886.3% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

