Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 12,500 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $240,625.00.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,052 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $21,176.76.

On Thursday, November 12th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,231 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $21,111.65.

Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.96. 743,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,756. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The business had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,759,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after buying an additional 1,398,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,780,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,843,000 after acquiring an additional 739,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 576,349 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,913,000 after purchasing an additional 181,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 1,672,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,205,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

