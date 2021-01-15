FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.84

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.84 and traded as high as $6.49. FalconStor Software shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 107 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 million, a PE ratio of -92.71 and a beta of 3.21.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. FalconStor Software had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, de-duplication solutions, and other related maintenance, implementation, and engineering services worldwide. The company offers FalconStor virtual tape library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome legacy physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being forced to replace their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor storsafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor continuous data protector for recovering data, instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor network storage server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

