FantasyGold (FGC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $17.00

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. One FantasyGold token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $563,640.48 and approximately $17.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 12% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00039569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00112028 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00063668 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00244693 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00059302 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

FantasyGold Token Trading

FantasyGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

