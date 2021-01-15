Fantom Market Cap Achieves $69.55 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Fantom token can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $69.55 million and approximately $13.69 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00060245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.60 or 0.00473131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00043051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.37 or 0.04068898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016677 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom (FTM) is a token. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

