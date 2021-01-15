Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Barclays

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.74.

FATE stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 6,229 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,415.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,330,947.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 9,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $1,089,955.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,384,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,651 shares of company stock worth $23,242,969 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

