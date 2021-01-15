FC Barcelona Fan Token Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One FC Barcelona Fan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $11.80 or 0.00031310 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market cap of $19.03 million and $1.70 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.24 or 0.00417095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00040408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.53 or 0.04083844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00013797 BTC.

About FC Barcelona Fan Token

FC Barcelona Fan Token is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,612,612 tokens. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

