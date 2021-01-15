Feathercoin (FTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13,663.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and $13,663.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000892 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 304,842,360 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

