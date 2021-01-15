Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.52 Per Share

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FRT. Mizuho downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.47.

NYSE:FRT opened at $86.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day moving average is $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $131.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $82,547,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 355,525.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,894,000 after acquiring an additional 711,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 384.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,809,000 after acquiring an additional 398,720 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,228,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,651,000 after acquiring an additional 176,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,429,000 after acquiring an additional 144,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

