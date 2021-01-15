FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,451 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in FedEx by 8,151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 825,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $181,674,000 after purchasing an additional 405,985 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,645,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $256.27 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.46 and a 200-day moving average of $238.06.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,321 shares of company stock worth $9,493,842 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

