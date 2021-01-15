FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA) Trading 2.6% Higher

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA)’s stock price rose 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 407,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 259,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:FGNA)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

