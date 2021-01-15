Filecoin (FIL) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $969.62 million and approximately $185.12 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.75 or 0.00058434 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00040509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00111099 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00063760 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00241542 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000652 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,213.72 or 0.83866100 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 44,584,205 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Filecoin Coin Trading

