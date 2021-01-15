Filtronic plc (FTC.L) (LON:FTC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.34

Filtronic plc (FTC.L) (LON:FTC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.34 and traded as high as $8.94. Filtronic plc (FTC.L) shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 309,660 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of £17.37 million and a PE ratio of -9.02.

Filtronic plc designs, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications products for mobile telecommunications infrastructure, defense and aerospace, and public safety market sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides mmWave transceiver modules; RF conditioning equipment, including antenna sharing, cross-band, and in-band combiners, as well as custom filters and combiners; tower top amplifiers; and microwave and mmWave components comprising GaN amplifiers, microwave and mmWave filters and diplexers, E-band power amplifiers, and data links.

