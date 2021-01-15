Financial Comparison: CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) versus Longfin (OTCMKTS:LFIN)

Longfin (OTCMKTS:LFIN) and CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Longfin and CoreLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longfin 0 0 0 0 N/A CoreLogic 2 9 1 0 1.92

CoreLogic has a consensus target price of $61.10, suggesting a potential downside of 18.25%. Given CoreLogic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CoreLogic is more favorable than Longfin.

Profitability

This table compares Longfin and CoreLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longfin N/A N/A N/A CoreLogic 13.23% 27.11% 6.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of CoreLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 55.2% of Longfin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of CoreLogic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Longfin and CoreLogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longfin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CoreLogic $1.76 billion 3.30 $49.38 million $2.50 29.90

CoreLogic has higher revenue and earnings than Longfin.

Volatility & Risk

Longfin has a beta of 5.73, suggesting that its stock price is 473% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreLogic has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CoreLogic beats Longfin on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Longfin

Longfin Corp., a finance and technology company, provides various structured trade finance and physical commodities finance solutions for finance houses and trading platforms in North America, South America, and Africa regions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Manalapan, New Jersey.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS). The PIRM segment combines property information, mortgage information, and consumer information to deliver housing market and property-level insights, predictive analytics, and risk management capabilities. It also offers proprietary technology and software platforms to access, automate, or track the information and assist its clients with decision-making and compliance tools in the real estate industry, insurance industry, and the single and multifamily industry. This segment primarily serves commercial banks, mortgage lenders and brokers, investment banks, fixed-income investors, real estate agents, MLS companies, property and casualty insurance companies, title insurance companies, government agencies, and government-sponsored enterprises. The UWS segment combines property, mortgage, and consumer information to provide comprehensive mortgage origination and monitoring solutions, including underwriting-related solutions, and data-enabled valuations and appraisals. This segment also provides proprietary technology and software platforms to access, automate, or track the information and assist its clients with vetting and onboarding prospects, and meeting compliance regulations, as well as understanding, evaluating, and monitoring property values. It primarily serves mortgage lenders and servicers, mortgage brokers, credit unions, commercial banks, fixed-income investors, government agencies, and property and casualty insurance companies. The company was formerly known as The First American Corporation and changed its name to CoreLogic, Inc. in June 2010. CoreLogic, Inc. was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

