Financial Contrast: bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) versus L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) and L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioMérieux 2 1 2 0 2.00 L’Air Liquide 0 5 3 0 2.38

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bioMérieux $3.00 billion 5.54 $305.54 million $2.58 54.36 L’Air Liquide $24.55 billion 3.14 $2.51 billion $1.07 30.45

L’Air Liquide has higher revenue and earnings than bioMérieux. L’Air Liquide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than bioMérieux, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of L’Air Liquide shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

bioMérieux has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L’Air Liquide has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Summary

L’Air Liquide beats bioMérieux on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bioMérieux

bioMÃ©rieux S.A. provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that identifies microorganism present in biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as pathological markers. It also provides molecular biology for the detection of genetic sequences of deoxyribonucleic acid or ribonucleic acid; and companion diagnostic test, as well as services for clinical and industrial laboratories. The company was formerly known as B-D MÃ©rieux. bioMÃ©rieux S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Marcy l'Etoile, France. bioMÃ©rieux S.A. is a subsidiary of Institut MÃ©rieux SA.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide S.A. provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets. It also produces and distributes medical gases and devices, services, and hygiene products to hospitals and homecare patients; and develops therapeutic gases for resuscitation and pain relief. In addition, this segment produces and distributes healthcare specialty ingredients for the cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and vaccine markets; and provides ultra-pure carrier gases, electronics specialty materials, and advanced materials to manufacturers of semiconductors, flat panel displays, and solar cells. The company's Engineering & Construction segment designs, develops, and builds industrial gas production plants for third parties; and designs and manufactures plants in the traditional, renewable, and alternative energy sectors. Its Global Markets & Technologies segment focuses on markets relating to energy transition, maritime logistics, and scientific exploration; treats and injects biogas into the energy grid as power source; and commercializes technologies for space, aerospace, and scientific exploration. This segment also supplies gases for the offshore oil and gas platforms, offshore wind turbines, and cryogenic transportation. The company also produces biomethane for trucks fueled by bio natural gas. L'Air Liquide S.A. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

