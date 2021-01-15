FIO Protocol Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.80 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001452 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00039550 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 737,148,801 coins and its circulating supply is 213,733,150 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io . FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.