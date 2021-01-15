Fire Lotto (FLOT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $52.00

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $259,942.70 and $52.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00053911 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003780 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002875 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003002 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007470 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Fire Lotto Coin Trading

Fire Lotto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.