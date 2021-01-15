Firo Hits One Day Volume of $3.40 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Firo coin can currently be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00010956 BTC on popular exchanges. Firo has a total market capitalization of $44.81 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Firo has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,778.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,152.49 or 0.03221161 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.00389837 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $475.41 or 0.01328741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.03 or 0.00573052 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.35 or 0.00437005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.75 or 0.00281579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00020907 BTC.

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,429,824 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Buying and Selling Firo

Firo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

