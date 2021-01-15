First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,608 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,823,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,064 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 466.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,226,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,779 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2,877.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 912,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 881,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,420,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,350,000 after acquiring an additional 694,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 315.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 669,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 507,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

