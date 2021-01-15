First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,105 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 896,637 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $64,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 40.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after buying an additional 183,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 22.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,739 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,263,000 after buying an additional 99,560 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 316.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 368,809 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,484,000 after buying an additional 280,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 33.7% in the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 365,066 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Union Gaming Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.54.

WYNN stock opened at $109.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.17.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $39,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,492.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,287. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

