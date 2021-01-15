First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 13,222 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,222 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 34,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,041.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

