First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,938 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,439 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $1,409,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,452 shares of company stock worth $3,492,533. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.24.

Shares of EA stock opened at $138.94 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

