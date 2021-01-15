First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,280 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,695.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 44,899 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 106.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in American Electric Power by 63.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 9.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 774,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,701,000 after buying an additional 68,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $78.83 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.87.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

