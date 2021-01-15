First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 7,600 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PPL by 363.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,386,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,716,000 after buying an additional 1,087,116 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in PPL in the third quarter worth about $14,056,000. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in PPL by 17.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,842,000 after purchasing an additional 470,920 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PPL by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,322,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,405,000 after purchasing an additional 291,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the third quarter worth about $3,698,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. PPL Co. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

