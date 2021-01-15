First Financialcorp IN Buys 59,302 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747,545 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,302 shares during the quarter. First Financial makes up approximately 21.4% of First Financialcorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Financialcorp IN owned 5.45% of First Financial worth $29,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in First Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 224,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 27,189 shares during the period. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.75. 243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,580. First Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $558.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.29. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $48.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

