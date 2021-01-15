First Financialcorp IN Has $1.95 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

First Financialcorp IN trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.4% of First Financialcorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Financialcorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.93. 703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,577. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.54. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $291.36.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

