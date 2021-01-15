First Financialcorp IN Has $5.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First Financialcorp IN lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.3% of First Financialcorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Financialcorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,795,000 after acquiring an additional 43,325 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,562,000 after acquiring an additional 146,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 423,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 176,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $350.89. 2,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,774. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.91. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $358.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.