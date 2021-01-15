First Hawaiian (FHB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FHB stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, Director Vanessa L. Washington acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,215.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

