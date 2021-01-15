First Horizon (FHN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd. Analysts expect First Horizon to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Horizon to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FHN opened at $15.47 on Friday. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,755.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $208,435.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,579,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,436 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

