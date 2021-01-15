First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $42.59 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.14.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $77,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,499.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $72,081.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,375.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,221 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,725,000 after buying an additional 73,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.