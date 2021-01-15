First Mexican Gold (CVE:FMG) Trading Down 2.5%

First Mexican Gold Corp (CVE:FMG)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 58,211 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 37,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.52 million and a PE ratio of -131.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

First Mexican Gold Company Profile (CVE:FMG)

First Mexican Gold Corp. through its subsidiary, Cornelius exploration S. de R.L. de C.V., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Hilda Properties comprising the Hilda 30 property; the Hilda 37/38 property with two mining exploration concessions; and the Hilda 31/32 property with three mining exploration concessions comprising a total area of 1,350 hectares in the Yecora District, State of Sonora, Mexico.

