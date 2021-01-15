First Midwest Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 137,681 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned about 0.18% of VBI Vaccines worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 529.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,560,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 886,729 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth $1,220,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 125.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 510,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 284,307 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

VBIV stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.93. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

