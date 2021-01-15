First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 1,860 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 25,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 46,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 933,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 572,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,763,000 after purchasing an additional 92,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 322,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM opened at $141.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $430.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.