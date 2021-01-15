First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 1,959 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,248,000 after buying an additional 48,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after acquiring an additional 694,581 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,477,000 after acquiring an additional 132,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,885,000 after acquiring an additional 764,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $161.50 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $162.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.83 and its 200 day moving average is $120.23.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

