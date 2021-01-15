First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 4,853 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPLA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $119.59 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $121.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.09 and its 200-day moving average is $86.43.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $347,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $574,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

