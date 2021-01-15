First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to $27.00 at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $19.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 38.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FQVLF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

FQVLF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 20,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,443. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

